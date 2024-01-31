Joni Mitchell announces Hollywood Bowl concert with Brandi Carlile and the Joni Jam

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Joni Mitchell is playing a one-off concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 19.



The legendary star will return to the Los Angeles stage for the first time since 2000 as a headline act and will be joined by very special guests Brandi Carlile and the Joni Jam.



Tickets will be available for presale on Wednesday, January 31 and the tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, February 2.



The show will follow the 80-year-old artist's first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards.



Joni - who is nominated for Best Folk Album for 'Joni Mitchell at Newport' - will take to the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 4, marking the only time she has ever sung at the annual ceremony, despite having been honoured with 10 Grammy awards in the past, including the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.



The singer suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 which left her unable to talk or walk for some time, but in July 2022, she returned to the stage for her first full show since 2000 when she made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, before making her official comeback in June 2023 at the Echoes Through the Canyon festival.



Joni joins a long list of performers for this year's ceremony, with Billy Joel - who is returning to sing at the event for the first time in 20 years - SZA, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Like Combs, Travis Scott and Olivia Rodrigo among those who will be taking to the stage. In addition, U2 will also stage a performance from their Sphere residency in Las Vegas.