Jay Leno declares wife is ‘doing well’ amid her Alzheimer’s battle

Jay Leno says his wife is “doing well” as she fights Alzheimer’s disease.



The 73-year-old chat show veteran, who has filed a conservatorship over his partner Mavis Leno, 77, in the wake of her diagnosis of the illness, insisted she was coping well.



He told the Daily Mail: “She’s fine. Everybody’s good. We’re doing well.”



The former ‘Tonight Show’ made the declaration while being filmed as he drove with friends.



He also said he had filed for a conservatorship over Mavis to “set up a will, in case something happens”, and gave a thumbs-up to a cameraman as he drove away.



Mavis has not yet publicly commented on her health woes.



Court documents have shown Jay stated he was making the conservatorship request to ensure Mavis was taken care of in case he died before his wife.



The papers said: “Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis’s physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage.



“Jay desires to execute an estate plan, including a revocable trust and will, which will provide for Mavis and Mavis’s brother and her sole living heir aside from Jay.”



Mavis’ diagnosis hasn’t stopped the long-time couple from living their lives, with stand-up comic Jay seen enjoying a night out on the town two days after his conservatorship filing.



He also brought his wife along with him to his comedy show Sunday night at The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.



The couple were photographed standing outside the club with friends before a driver helped Mavis with her purse and helped her into the front seat of a waiting car.



Jay, who has been married to Mavis since 1980, also made a solo outing over the weekend.