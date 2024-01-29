Kanye West 'bans wife Bianca Censori from social media'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kanye West has reportedly banned his wife Bianca Censori from social media.



The rapper married Bianca in secret in December 2022 - just a month after he finalized his divorce from from ex Kim Kardashian - and now a new report suggests the architectural designer has stepped away from sites like Instagram and X on the advice of her husband because he worries about the impact trolls will have on her mental health.



A source told the Dailmail.com: "Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye. He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.



"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery ... "



It comes after Kanye paid a heartfelt tribute to his spouse to mark her birthday earlier this month - praising Bianca for her constant support and for being a good stepmother to his children North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-wife Kim.



Kanye shared a close-up photo of Bianca and wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me (sic)."



Kanye and Bianca tied the knot at a private ceremony in California in December 2022 and it was previously believed to be a non-legally binding ceremony but it was later claimed they were determined to tie the knot for "religious reasons".



An insider previously told Us Weekly magazine: "Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal ... [It was] because of religious reasons."



The source added the couple wanted to "be intimate" but they are "also in love." It was revealed the ceremony was legal and took place on December 20, 2022 with the pair using a confidential marriage licence which meant the marriage was not listed in the public record.



The licence lists their wedding as having taken place in Palo Alto, California.