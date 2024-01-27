Nicole Eggert always admired Pamela Anderson's natural beauty.
The 52-year-old actress starred alongside Pamela, 56, on 'Baywatch' in the 90s, and Nicole has now admitted that her former co-star was "prettier and more natural" than herself.
Nicole - who played Summer Quinn on the hit TV show for two seasons - told PEOPLE: "I always knew Pamela was prettier and more natural.
"I kind of wondered why she always did so much make-up. But it was her thing and the look she was going for. It was the image she wanted to portray, so it worked for her. And I always just feel like, however you feel comfortable, whatever makes you feel good, do it. And for her, it was wearing a lot of make-up.
"For me, it was like, make-up at the beach? ‘Oh, this is disgusting,’ You know what I mean?"
Last year, meanwhile, Pamela revealed that she's relished going against the "grain" with her fresh-faced look.
The actress has embraced a fresh-faced beauty style in recent years, and Pamela has found it to be really "freeing".
Speaking to ELLE about her style, Pamela - who played the part of 'C.J.' Parker on 'Baywatch' - explained: "I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really ... what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey."
Despite this, Pamela admitted to being in a "good place".
The Hollywood star - who became a global sex symbol in the 90s - shared: "I feel rooted for. I feel good. I’m in a good place."
Pamela Anderson was always prettier, says Nicole Eggert
Pamela was always prettier
Nicole Eggert always admired Pamela Anderson's natural beauty.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Going for Hockeyville cashEnderby - 7:00 pm
- Provocative weapons testsSeoul - 6:40 pm
- Pamela was always prettierHollywood - 6:30 pm
- Lunar new year celebrationKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Lift seizes, skiers evacuatedKelowna - 5:37 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]