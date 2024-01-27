229815
Pamela Anderson was always prettier, says Nicole Eggert

Pamela was always prettier

Nicole Eggert always admired Pamela Anderson's natural beauty.

The 52-year-old actress starred alongside Pamela, 56, on 'Baywatch' in the 90s, and Nicole has now admitted that her former co-star was "prettier and more natural" than herself.

Nicole - who played Summer Quinn on the hit TV show for two seasons - told PEOPLE: "I always knew Pamela was prettier and more natural.

"I kind of wondered why she always did so much make-up. But it was her thing and the look she was going for. It was the image she wanted to portray, so it worked for her. And I always just feel like, however you feel comfortable, whatever makes you feel good, do it. And for her, it was wearing a lot of make-up.

"For me, it was like, make-up at the beach? ‘Oh, this is disgusting,’ You know what I mean?"

Last year, meanwhile, Pamela revealed that she's relished going against the "grain" with her fresh-faced look.

The actress has embraced a fresh-faced beauty style in recent years, and Pamela has found it to be really "freeing".

Speaking to ELLE about her style, Pamela - who played the part of 'C.J.' Parker on 'Baywatch' - explained: "I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really ... what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey."

Despite this, Pamela admitted to being in a "good place".

The Hollywood star - who became a global sex symbol in the 90s - shared: "I feel rooted for. I feel good. I’m in a good place."

