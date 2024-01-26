Donna Kelce knew son Jason 'wouldn't make a good impression on Taylor Swift

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Donna Kelce knew her son Jason "wouldn't make a good impression" on Taylor Swift.



The Kelce family all became acquainted with pop megastar Taylor, 34, when NFL player Travis, 34, started dating her last year but now matriarch Donna has admitted that when Jason's wife Kylie told him to be on his best beahviour for their first meeting, that she always knew that "wasn't going to happen".



At the time, Jason ripped his shirt off, let out a victorious yell and jumped out of the suite to celebrate one of his brother's touchdowns at a game.



Donna told People: "Jason's his own man, as Travis is, and once they're determined to do something, there's no stopping. I wasn't at all surprised [about how Jason reacted]. He's done it on occasion and just saves it for his special moments."



Despite Jason staging an over-the-top greeting when he first met Tayor, Travis later assured his brother and fellow footballer that the 'Anti-Hero' songstress "absolutely loved" meeting her potentially future brother-in-law for the first time.



Speaking on their 'New Heights' podcast, he said: "[Your] best first impression is the worst impression ever. Tay said she absolutely loved you!"



Meanwhile, Donna, 71, has begun to enjoy something of a media career since her younger son started to date Taylor.



She told Extra: “I'll tell you, it's just... they're making their own story, and I don't even have to say anything, they're just doing it all themselves.”



But Donna - who used to work as a banking executive but retried some time ago - recently admitted that even though her own sudden fame has come as a shock, she enjoys being recognised when she is out and about.



She told People: "It's been a ride. That's for sure. It's a little different.



"Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, ‘What has my life become?’



"It's been a ride, that's for sure It's fun being recognized. It is. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive."