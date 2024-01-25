Kevin Costner ‘had strong suspicions his ex-wife was dating their former neighbour’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner is said to have had “strong suspicions” his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner was dating their former neighbour.



‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin, 68, settled his split with his former partner, 49, in September after they fought over her issues such as child support payments, and it was reported earlier this month she had moved on with their friend, financier Josh Connor.



A source told Us Weekly: “Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh. Their close (bond) was a real elephant in the room.”



The insider added Christine and Josh’s relationship turned romantic “relatively recently”.



They said: “Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about. “Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him.”



Kevin is said to have moved on himself by dating singer Jewel, 49.



An insider previously told People: “Josh was initially just a friend. (Christine) likes hanging out with him. He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through.”



Christine and Josh are also said to have bonded over “the ocean and beach life”, with People’s source adding: “It’s something that makes Christine happy.”



In July, Christine and Josh vacationed together in Hawaii as she and Kevin were embroiled in their bitter divorce proceedings.



Photos of the pair showed them going for a stroll along the beach, but a source denied at the time the two were involved romantically.



Around a month later, ‘The Bodyguard’ star Kevin claimed in court Christine’s “new boyfriend” gave her $20,000 in cash, and alleged he shouldn’t have to pay her more than $129,000 per month in child support given her financial set-up.



Christine and her attorney denied she was dating Josh when she took the stand.