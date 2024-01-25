229466
Vancouver announced as host city for the 2025 Juno Awards

Vancouver to host Junos

The Canadian Press - | Story: 469132

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says the 2025 Juno Awards will be held in Vancouver. 

The academy says that will mark the fifth time the city has hosted Canada's biggest music bash. 

The 2025 Juno Week will take place from March 26 to March 30 next year, culminating with the 54th Juno Awards ceremony at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

The academy says the Junos, which have been touring across Canada for more than 20 years, have an average economic impact of $12 million for the host city.

This year's Junos, hosted by Nelly Furtado, will be held in Halifax on March 24, while last year's ceremony was held in Edmonton and hosted by Simu Liu. 

The Junos are broadcast live on CBC and streamed on CBC Gem. 

