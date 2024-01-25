Snoop Dogg's daughter discharged from hospital after stroke

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Snoop Dogg's daughter is home from hospital, a week after suffering a stroke.



Cori Broadus needed medical attention after she had a "severe" stroke on January 18 at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Underdoggs' and after keeping her Instagram followers updated throughout her rode to recovery, the 24-year-old singer is delighted to be back with her family.



On Wednesday (24.01.24) - a day after told fans she owuld "likely" be going home within the next 24 hours - Cori shared a photo of her lounge, which featured a banner that read: "Welcome home".



She added three excited emojis with sticking-out tongues.



Ahead of her discharge, Cori previously explained a CT scan of her chest had come back "normal" so she would be allowed to leave hospital.



She added on her Instagram story: "I can prolly cry. Omgggg thank you thank you for the continuous prayers, love etc.(sic)"



Cori has previously revealed that her kidneys were already "improving so much".



She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "God is working overtime you hear me! My kidneys were doing terrible ... doctors came in this AM and said they are improving so much (sic)"



Prior to that, Cori suggested that she was on the road to recovery and was eager to return home.



She wrote: "Again I'm human and I go through [stuff] like everybody else which is why I'm so open about my life because I know I feel alone. But we are never alone, someone is always going through damn near the same. Still here hoping to be home soon. (sic)"



Last week, Cori confirmed via social media that she had suffered a "severe" stroke.



Cori - whose mother is Shante Broadus, Snoop's wife - also admitted that she'd been reduced to tears by her health scare.



Alongside a photo of herself in her hospital bed, Cori wrote on Instagram: "I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me. (sic)"



Earlier this week, her famous father had said his daughter was doing "a little bit" better.



The 'What's My Name?' hitmaker told PEOPLE: "She's doing a little bit better."



Asked if her daughter's health scare has helped to put life into perspective, Snoop replied: "Yeah, yeah. Something like that."