Harry Styles left ‘shaken’ by alleged stalker

Harry Styles was reportedly left “shaken” by an alleged stalker.



The former One Direction singer, 29, is said to have been harassed by 35-year-old Myra Carvalho, who has been charged with causing him serious harm or distress.



She appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court on Tuesday (23.01.24), where, according to The Sun, it was heard she “pursued a course of conduct – namely harassed – which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress”.



The Sun said the charge added Carvalho’s alleged actions had a “substantial adverse effect” on Harry’s “usual day-to-day activities”.



She was also reportedly told as part of the charge she “knew, or ought to have known, your course of conduct would cause alarm or distress”.



Carvalho was remanded in custody and will next appear at Harrow crown court in London on 20 February.



Harry had recently returned from a romantic Caribbean getaway with his actress girlfriend Taylor Russell, 29, when it is claimed he was targeted by the woman in North London.



A source told The Sun: “Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he’d had a great break.



“This happened not long after he had come back.



“Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.”



Harry was targeted by stalker Diana Tarazaga-Orero, 29, in 2022.



She forced her way into his home three years after being convicted of stalking, which The Sun said forced him to upgrade his security, which included employing a night guard and installing a panic lock on his bedroom door.