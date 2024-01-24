Snoop Dogg's daughter is 'doing a little better' after health scare

Snoop Dogg's daughter is "doing a little bit better" after she recently suffered a stroke.
Cori Broadus, Snoop's 24-year-old daughter, suffered a "severe" stroke on January 18 at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Underdoggs', the new sports-comedy film - but the rap legend has now provided a positive update about her recovery.
The 'What's My Name?' hitmaker told PEOPLE: "She's doing a little bit better."
Asked if her daughter's health scare has helped to put life into perspective, Snoop replied: "Yeah, yeah. Something like that."
Cori has kept her social media followers up-to-date about her recovery over recent days.
In fact, Cori recently revealed that her kidneys are already "improving so much".
She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "God is working overtime you hear me! My kidneys were doing terrible ... doctors came in this AM and said they are improving so much (sic)"
Prior to that, Cori suggested that she was on the road to recovery and was eager to return home.
She wrote: "Again I'm human and I go through [stuff] like everybody else which is why I'm so open about my life because I know I feel alone. But we are never alone, someone is always going through damn near the same. Still here hoping to be home soon. (sic)"
Last week, Cori confirmed via social media that she had suffered a "severe" stroke.
Cori - whose mother is Shante Broadus, Snoop's wife - also admitted that she'd been reduced to tears by her health scare.
Alongside a photo of herself in her hospital bed, Cori wrote on Instagram: "I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me. (sic)"
