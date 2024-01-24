Wedding Crashers 2 was 'close' and Isla Fisher is hoping it happens one day

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'Wedding Crashers 2' has been "pretty close" to happening with Isla Fisher still hoping for a sequel.



The 47-year-old actress - who starred alongside Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams in the influential 2005 comedy - admitted discussions have happened regarded a potential follow-up, and she'd love to see Wilson and Vaughn back John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey.



She told E! News: "There have been conversations where we were pretty close. "Vince and Owen have such an incredible chemistry and you just feel it from the screen.



"It's palpable and it's its own hilarious beast, so I want to see them on camera again doing what they do best."



Meanwhile, she would be delighted to reprise her own role as obsessive girlfriend Gloria, particularly given the joy she had playing her in the first place.



She added: "She's such a fun character. It's also so rare, as a woman, to be in a comedy where you get to make jokes and not just be the straight man."



She insisted she's been keeping tabs on her castmates from the original movie, and some of them are "still keen" to reunite for another movie.



She teased: "Fingers crossed we make another one. It'd be such a fun way to all get back together."



A decade ago, director David Dobkin admitted he and Wilson "did come up with a great take", but he insisted the original came out at a time when "people weren't doing a lot of sequels".



There have been more updates over the years, with Will Ferrell telling E! News that a follow-up was "being written".



The next year, Wilson told Collider: "Yeah, there is a script and David Dobkin – who directed the first one – has been working on it, and we've been talking about it.



"It's been nice talking to Vince and it's one of these movies that really seemed to connect with people.



"If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I'm sure we'll do it."



Last year, he confirmed it was still a possibility as he referred to the long gap between 1980s classic 'Top Gun' and its eventual 2022 seqeuel.



He told E!: "'Top Gun', when did they do the original? That turned out great. So, you never know."