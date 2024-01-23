Emily Ratajkowski warns healthcare is next big fight in women’s equality

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Emily Ratajkowski has declared healthcare – especially for women of colour – is the next biggest battle for women’s equality.



The model and mum-of-one, 32, added the US Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the historic Roe v Wade decision, which had legalised abortions across the US since 1973, had thrust females in a fight to regain potentially life-saving control over their bodies.



Emily told Glamour in an online video interview when asked what she thought was the next battle for women’s equality: “The most immediate battle for women’s equality is healthcare.



“With the overturning of Roe v Wade, that is first and foremost the most important thing, especially because women of colour are suffering the most from that, and I think that there are kind of these, like, larger concepts around feminism.



“And misogyny, and patriarchy that we can talk to death, but there are people who are actually suffering the consequences of laws that are not allowing them to take care of their bodies and make choices about their life.”



Turning to how people had been stuck in a “continual” battle for rights after Donald Trump’s US presidency: “Right now, post-Trump, kind of in this weird political climate where so many things feel, like, turned upside down, it’s so important to remember that you still have to be diligent and try even if you don’t get the kind of overall victories you want, because progress is sort of just this, like, hard won continual fight.”



The Republican-controlled Supreme Court ruled on 24 June 2022 in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy – while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.