Charles Osgood dead aged 91 after dementia battle

Charles Osgood has died aged 91.



The award-winning journalist, CBS newsman and veteran host of ‘Sunday Morning’ passed away following a battle with dementia at his New Jersey home Tuesday, according to CBS News.



His family said in a statement to the outlet: “Charlie absolutely loved being part of the ‘Sunday Morning’ community.



“We’ll miss him terribly, but there is comfort in knowing his life was charmed, in large part thanks to you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for welcoming him into your homes on Sundays to share stories, and to highlight the better parts of humanity.



“He’ll see you on the radio.”



Dad-of-five Charles spent more than four decades at CBS News before retiring in 2016.



After he started helming ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ in 1994, the show reached its highest ratings and earned three Emmys for Outstanding Morning Program.



Charles’ career highlights included his interviews with singer Sting and chef Julia Child, while outside of work he followed his passions for poetry and music, and wrote several books.



The former radio host made his theatrical debut as the narrator of the animated feature film adaptation of Dr Seuss’ ‘Horton Hears a Who’.



He said when he retired in 2016: “For years now people – even friends and family – have been asking me why I keep doing this considering my age.



“It’s just that it’s been such a joy doing it! Who wouldn’t want to be the one who gets to introduce these terrific storytellers and the producers and writers and others who put this wonderful show together.”



Charles is survived by his wife, Jean Osgood, his five children – Kathleen Wood Griffis, Kenneth Winston Wood, Anne-E Wood, Emily J Wood and Jamie Wood – as well as his sister and brother.



Tributes poured in for the late newsman on social media as soon as the statement was released.



Many users told him to “rest well”, while one said: “It was somewhat of a tradition for my family and me to watch CBS Sunday Morning with Charles Osgood. My love for news and storytelling journalism came from that program. RIP.”



Another commented: “Charlie’s soothing voice and calm demeanour provided refuge from a crazy world every Sunday morning. A master storyteller and true gentleman. Rest easy, sir. #charlesosgood.”