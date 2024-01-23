229504
Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson, and Celine Song among Canadians nominated for Oscars

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press - | Story: 468632

"Barbie" co-star Ryan Gosling and writer-director Celine Song are among the Canadians who have received Oscar nominations.

Song's film "Past Lives" snagged a best picture and best original screenplay nomination for her romantic drama. Gosling is up for best supporting actor for his role as Ken.

Late Toronto musician Robbie Robertson was nominated for his work on the score for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," while Quebec filmmaker Vincent René-Lortie got a nod in the live action short category for his film, “Invincible.”

The National Film Board of Canada film “To Kill a Tiger,” helmed by Toronto-based director Nisha Pahuja, has been nominated in the best documentary feature category.

Also nominated is Nova Scotia filmmaker Ben Proudfoot, who received a best short documentary nod for co-directing "The Last Repair Shop."

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are set to air March 10 on ABC and CTV.

