Taylor Swift has 'blended in' with Travis Kelce's family

Taylor Swift part of family

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 468630

Taylor Swift has "blended in" with Travis Kelce's family.

The 34-year-old pop superstar has been dating NFL player Travis, also 34, since the summer of 2023 and now an insider has claimed that the Taylor has managed to bond "seamlessly" with all of them.

A source told Us Weekly: "Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.

The insider added that Travis's family is "all about" spending time together and it is like the 'Anti-Hero' songstress has known them forever.

The source said: "His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time. It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her."

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis is the brother of Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, 36, and their mother Donna Kelce, 71, has began to enjoy something of a media career since her younger son started to date Taylor.

She told Extra: “I'll tell you, it's just... they're making their own story, and I don't even have to say anything, they're just doing it all themselves.”

But Donna - who used to work as a banking executive but retried some time ago - recently admitted that even though own sudden fame has come as a shock but she enjoys being recognised when she is out and about.

She told People: "It's been a ride. That's for sure. It's a little different.

"Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, ‘What has my life become?’

"It's been a ride, that's for sure It's fun being recognised. It is. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive."

