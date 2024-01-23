Boney M founder Frank Farian dead at 82

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Boney M founder Frank Farian has died aged 82.



The legendary German singer and record producer - behind the hits 'Rasputin' and 'Daddy Cool' - passed away peacefully at his home in Miami, Florida.



His death comes two years after he had a pig heart valve fitted.



Speaking to the magazine Bild in 2022, he said of the life-saving treatment: “My heart valve works wonderfully.



"Mick Jagger also received exactly the same heart valve. I have a good pig in me! And I’m very grateful for that."



He added of the drug he was given: "This is a similar active ingredient to Viagra and has a nice side effect. But to be honest, I'm not thinking about sex at all at the moment. Today I enjoy a good meal and am just happy that I'm still alive."



Unfortunately, his health deteriorated, and he became wheelchair-bound and required additional support for his lungs to help him breathe.



Farian also had difficulty speaking.



His ex-partner, Ingrid 'Milli' Segieth, 69, had recently visited him and told the same publication that in his final days he was "physically very weak, but was still full of energy."



She added: "He was still sitting in the recording studio all day, working on new music.”



His glittering career spanning more than six decades saw Farian sell more than 850 million records.



As well the 1970s disco-pop group, the music star founded the Latin pop band No Mercy and the pop band Milli Vanilli.



He was caught up in controversy and legal troubles with the latter group when they lip-synced at the Grammy Awards in 1990.



It was reported that there were more than 26 lawsuits filed in the US under consumer fraud protection laws.



Farain famously worked with the likes of Meat Loaf and Stevie Wonder.



He also started the supergroup Far Corporation - comprising Steve Lukather, David Paich, Bobby Kimball, Simon Phillips, from Toto, and Robin McAuley. Their cover of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway to Heaven' reached number 8 in the UK in October 1985.