Avril Lavigne sets Canadian dates on 'greatest hits' tour

Lavigne sets Canadian dates

David Friend, The Canadian Press - | Story: 468483

Avril Lavigne plans to keep it simple on her 2024 concert tour with performances of only her greatest hits.

The "Complicated" pop singer is narrowing down her setlist to the songs that defined her career as a part of a 27-date North American tour that begins early this summer.

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour launches in Vancouver on May 22 at the Rogers Arena and organizers say it will include performances of "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," "Here's to Never Growing Up" and her other hit singles.

Other Canadian dates include Ottawa on Aug. 14, Toronto on Aug. 16 and Winnipeg on Sept. 14, with all three shows supported by Montreal band Simple Plan, who rose to fame during the same pop-punk era.

Lavigne also makes a stop at the Montreal-area event Festival International de Montgolfières on Aug. 17 and the tour's final North American show in Edmonton on Sept. 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday through Ticketmaster.

The tour will wind through various European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom over the summer.

Lavigne is among an array of popular artists telling fans their latest tours will be packed with only their most popular songs. Madonna, Bush, the Pet Shop Boys and the Killers are among other musicians charting "greatest hits" tours this year.

