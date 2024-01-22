229504
228912
Entertainment  

Eagles announce mini Manchester residency as final UK shows

Eagles announce residency

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 468453

Eagles have announced their final UK dates as part of the ‘Long Goodbye’ tour with Steely Dan.

The 'Get Over It' rockers - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - will host a mini-residency at Manchester's Co-Op Live on May 31, June 1 and June 4.

They will also play an extra show in Arnhem, The Netherlands, at GelreDome, on June 13.

In a lengthy statement, the band said: “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently underway. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set.

“The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The 'Hotel California' hitmakers' North American leg continues this February and March.

Last summer, founding member Randy Meisner sadly passed away aged 77, following a long period of ill health.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 26, at 10am.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
When you itch that sweet spot

When you itch that sweet spot

Must Watch | January 22, 2024

Daily Dose- January 22, 2024

Daily Dose | January 22, 2024

Travis Kelce 'loves living in Kansas City'

Showbiz | January 22, 2024

Amazing woodworking

Galleries | January 21, 2024

James Bond named Greatest Movie Hero

Showbiz | January 21, 2024


229473
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
228253