Eagles announce mini Manchester residency as final UK shows

Eagles have announced their final UK dates as part of the ‘Long Goodbye’ tour with Steely Dan.



The 'Get Over It' rockers - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - will host a mini-residency at Manchester's Co-Op Live on May 31, June 1 and June 4.



They will also play an extra show in Arnhem, The Netherlands, at GelreDome, on June 13.



In a lengthy statement, the band said: “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years.



“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently underway. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set.



“The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”



The 'Hotel California' hitmakers' North American leg continues this February and March.



Last summer, founding member Randy Meisner sadly passed away aged 77, following a long period of ill health.



Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 26, at 10am.