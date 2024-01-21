229466
Entertainment  

Sofia Vergara: I don't need a man

Vergara: I don't need a man

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 468422

Sofia Vergara doesn't "need" a man.

The 51-year-old actress split from Joe Manganiello last year, and although she'd love to find another romance, Sofia believes doesn't need one in order to feel happy.

The Hollywood star - who was married to Joe between 2015 and 2023 - told HELLO! magazine: "I don't feel as though I need a man.

"I want one, but I don't need one."

Sofia is perhaps best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit sitcom 'Modern Family'.

But the brunette beauty welcomed the challenge of playing a real-life drug trafficker in her new Netflix show 'Griselda'.

The actress - who also served as an executive producer on the mini-series - shared: "I wanted change. I didn't want to create a story where there was a happy ending."

Despite their obvious differences, Sofia was still able to relate to Griselda Blanco - who was a notorious cocaine trafficker - in some ways.

She said: "There were many things that I loved about that character, because as an actor, getting the opportunity to be someone so complex was fascinating.

"I don't understand many things about her, but I took on the role because I'm Colombian, I'm a woman, I'm a mother, and I'm an immigrant."

Meanwhile, last year, Sofia and Joe announced their divorce via a joint statement.

The former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

A source subsequently revealed that Sofia and Joe had been "growing apart for some time".

The insider told PEOPLE in July: "They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Amazing woodworking

Amazing woodworking

Galleries | January 21, 2024

James Bond named Greatest Movie Hero

Showbiz | January 21, 2024

Who let the dogs out?

Must Watch | January 21, 2024

Does he like it?

Must Watch | January 21, 2024

Sunday Dose- January 21, 2024

Daily Dose | January 21, 2024


228590
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223464


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


224653
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
229106