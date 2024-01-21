Sir Anthony Hopkins writing memoir

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sir Anthony Hopkins is writing a memoir.



The 86-year-old actor admitted he is finding it "weird" documenting his life story but he's thankful he has always had a good memory.



He told People magazine: “I'm writing a biography. It's a weird process.



“I realised how I'm blessed with one thing. Maybe it's my actor’s brain. I do have quite a memory. I remember days of months in the years.”



And it isn't only Anthony looking back on his life because his wife Stella, 67, is making a documentary about him, and he has given her "carte blanche to [cover] everything".



While the screen legend knows Stella = who he has been married to for 20 years - has interviewed his 'Silence of the Lambs' co-star Jodie Foster for her film, he is unsure how far along she has got with the project.



He said “I don't know. I don't ask her. It's quite a lot of film. I don't know when it's going to come out."



One topic the 'Freud’s Last Session' actor is likely to cover in his book is his struggles with alcoholism.



He admitted: “I was drinking myself to death. One day I had a moment of sheer fright. I got some help. That was 48 years ago.”



At the time, he remembered hearing a voice in his head that told him: "You can start living", and that spurred him on to sobriety.



These days, the 'Father' star spends his time playing piano, painting and being with his family when he isn't working and he couldn't be happier with the path his life has taken.



He said: “I’m just fortunate. I went through ups and downs and depressions and despair and anger and all that stuff, but gradually the last few years [I’ve been] thinking, ‘Well, I’m still here.’ ”