Bravo announces Vanderpump Rules spin-off

Bravo is launching a 'Vanderpump Rules' spin-off show.
The long-running reality TV series remains a big hit with viewers, and Bravo has now announced plans to launch 'The Valley', which will star the likes of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.
The spin-off show has been rumoured for months, and the TV network has now confirmed that it will premiere on Bravo in the spring.
'The Valley' will focus on a friend group of five couples who turn their backs on the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to relocate to San Fernando Valley.
Bravo has already shared a trailer for the new show on X.
The caption reads: "Meet your new favorite neighbors (and see some familiar faces!) when #TheValley arrives this spring!"
Meanwhile, Jax and his wife Brittany actually announced their departure from 'Vanderpump Rules' in late 2020.
Jax, 44, acknowledged that it was difficult to walk away from the hit TV show, but the couple felt they needed to "focus on [their] growing family."
The reality star - who has opened his own sports bar in recent years - wrote on Instagram at the time: "The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.
"Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."
