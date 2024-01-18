Travis Kelce planning to use diamonds from Super Bowl rings to craft engagement band for Taylor Swift

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Travis Kelce is reportedly planning to use diamonds from his Super Bowl rings to craft an engagement band for girlfriend Taylor Swift.



The NFL star, 34, has been dating the ‘Bad Blood’ singer, also 34, since July last year, and the pair have recently been at the centre of rumours the Kansas City Chiefs player is on the verge of popping the question to the performer.



DailyMail.com has now reported even though the athlete may not have plans to propose to Taylor anytime soon, insiders have said he is plotting to make the engagement ring he may finally give her “unique.”



The insider added he is “toying with the idea” of using some of the diamonds from his Super Bowl rings to make the band – which they said could also feature a meaningful song lyric.



They said: “He isn’t going to propose to her anytime soon, so no one should get those hopes up, but he has talked to family and friends about what he could do that would be special for an engagement ring.



“Travis’ career is a major focus for the next several weeks. He has to get the job done. He wants another Super Bowl ring, but it is safe to say that there is room to think about Taylor.



“And when it comes to Taylor, he loves her and sees a future with her and has thought about what a ring for her would be like as well.



“He has thought of having a lyric or a quote engraved on the band that is special to both of them, and he has also floated using some of the diamonds from his Super Bowl rings on her band.



“He wants to make sure it isn't something cheesy, but more unique and something that is a part of him that he shares with her to show that forever means forever.”



The couple are said to be currently focusing on making sure they will get to spend their first Valentine’s Day as a couple together around their hectic work schedules, as Travis and his team will soon be bidding for another Super Bowl win while Taylor is heading back on her international ‘Eras’ tour.