My Super Bowl performance must be perfect, says Usher

Usher's Super Bowl performance "has to be perfect."



The 45-year-old star is set to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, and Usher is determined to deliver a memorable performance for his fans.



The chart-topping star told Vogue: "It has to be perfect. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."



Usher also revealed that he wants fans to feel "hopeful" after watching his performance.



He shared: "People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them.



"Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we’re looking at right now in the present."



Meanwhile, Usher recently thanked Rihanna for her support ahead of his Super Bowl performance.



The singer is following in Rihanna's footsteps by performing the Halftime Show, and he thanked the 'Umbrella' hitmaker for her show of support.



In response to a video message from the Fenty founder, Usher wrote on X: "Real recognize real Thank U Queen @rihanna."



In the video, Rihanna hailed Usher as a "legend."



Asked if she had any tips for him, Rihanna replied: "I can’t give Usher no advice. Usher is a natural, he’s a legend and he’s been doing this since he’s a teenager."



The award-winning star also believes that he's perfectly suited to performing the Halftime Show.



She said: "He’s made for that show. I get excited about entertainers who do this, who are built for it and he just proved that in Vegas that he’s not going anywhere."