Entertainment  

No Doubt set to reunite at a Coachella headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat

No Doubt set to reunite

BANG Showbiz

No Doubt are reuniting at Coachella.

The Ska group best known for hits including 'Just A Girl' and 'Don’t Speak', are among the acts set to perform in the Southern Californian desert this April.

The 'Spiderwebs' group haven't performed with frontwoman Gwen Stefani since 2015, whilst their last studio album was 2012's 'Push and Shove'.

No Doubt also comprises Adrian Young, Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont.

Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21.

It's not known what dates No Doubt will play.

However, the first lineup poster revealed Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat as the headliners.

Peso Pluma, DJ Peggy Gou, and Suki Waterhouse – who is pregnant with her first child with Robert Pattinson - Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, and more are set to play the two Fridays.

Joining Tyler, The Creator on the Saturdays will be Britpop legends Blur, rapper Ice Spice, rising indie group The Last Dinner Party, Grimes, Raye, and many more.

And Doja will be joined by the likes of J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Renee Rap, Bebe Rexha, Victoria Money, and BICEP on both Sundays.

The 2022 edition of the popular music extravaganza was thrown into chaos when Frank Ocean cancelled his second headline show due to injury.

Bizarrely, Blink-182, Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again were his replacements.

