No Doubt are reuniting at Coachella.
The Ska group best known for hits including 'Just A Girl' and 'Don’t Speak', are among the acts set to perform in the Southern Californian desert this April.
The 'Spiderwebs' group haven't performed with frontwoman Gwen Stefani since 2015, whilst their last studio album was 2012's 'Push and Shove'.
No Doubt also comprises Adrian Young, Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont.
Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21.
It's not known what dates No Doubt will play.
However, the first lineup poster revealed Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat as the headliners.
Peso Pluma, DJ Peggy Gou, and Suki Waterhouse – who is pregnant with her first child with Robert Pattinson - Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, and more are set to play the two Fridays.
Joining Tyler, The Creator on the Saturdays will be Britpop legends Blur, rapper Ice Spice, rising indie group The Last Dinner Party, Grimes, Raye, and many more.
And Doja will be joined by the likes of J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Renee Rap, Bebe Rexha, Victoria Money, and BICEP on both Sundays.
The 2022 edition of the popular music extravaganza was thrown into chaos when Frank Ocean cancelled his second headline show due to injury.
Bizarrely, Blink-182, Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again were his replacements.
No Doubt set to reunite at a Coachella headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat
No Doubt set to reunite
No Doubt are reuniting at Coachella.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- EU: dismantle HamasGaza - 7:42 am
- Police failures in shootingTexas - 7:37 am
- Royal undergoes surgeryUK - 7:34 am
- Sandberg leaves MetaBusiness - 7:23 am
- AI opportunity and riskBusiness - 7:20 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]