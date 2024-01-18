Kevin Costner's ex-wife dating their former neighbour

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is said to be dating their former neighbour.



‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin, 68, settled his split with former partner Christine Baumgartner, 49, in September after they fought over her living in his mansion as well as child support payments and accusations she cleared their family home of valuables before she moved out.



A source has now said handbag designer Christine has moved on from her actor ex with financier Josh Connor, who was a neighbour and friend to the former couple.



The insider told People: “Josh was initially just a friend. (Christine) likes hanging out with him. He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through.”



Christine and Josh are also said to have bonded over “the ocean and beach life”, with People’s source adding: “It’s something that makes Christine happy.”



In July, Christine and Josh vacationed together in Hawaii as she and Kevin were embroiled in their bitter divorce proceedings.



Photos of the pair showed them going for a stroll along the beach, but a source denied at the time the two were involved romantically.



Around a month later, ‘The Bodyguard’ star Kevin claimed in court Christine’s “new boyfriend” gave her $20,000 in cash, and alleged he shouldn’t have to pay her more than $129,000 per month in child support given her financial set-up.



But Christine and her attorney denied she was dating Josh when she took the stand.



Meanwhile, Kevin Costner is said to have partied on Sir Richard Branson’s island to recover from his divorce battle.



A source told Page Six Kevin was on the 73-year-old business titan’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for the Necker Cup, the annual tennis tournament dubbed the “world’s most exclusive pro-am tennis event”.



Sources said Kevin “seemed in high spirits and more interested in looking to the future” than dwelling on his bitter split from his wife of 19 years, Christine.