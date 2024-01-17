Argyle director Matthew Vaughn addresses Taylor Swift conspiracy theory

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Matthew Vaughn has shut down rumours Taylor Swift secretly wrote 'Argyle'.



The 52-year-old director has weighed in on the notion the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker could be the person behind the Elly Conway pseudonym for the mysterious first time author, whose identity remains a secret.



However, Vaughn told Rolling Stone magazine: "I’m not a big internet guy, and it was actually my daughter who came up to me — this is the power of celebrity and the internet — and said, ‘You never told me Taylor wrote the book!’



“And I’m looking at her going, ‘What are you talking about Taylor Swift wrote the book? She didn’t write the book!’



"And I was laughing because I was like, ‘It’s not true! She didn’t write the book!’ But my daughter was convinced of it.”



The script for the movie was written Jason Fuchs, based on a yet to be released novel by Conway, who is actually played by Bryce Dallas Howard in the film.



The mystery surrounding the identity of the enigmatic writer has prompted plenty of conspiracy theories, with Swift tied to the rumours because of her love of argyle sweaters and her two Scottish Fold cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.



Vaughn added: "There is a real book … and it’s a really good book. And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it’s not Taylor Swift.



"And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and centre. I don’t want to be a part of that club.



"I did read the conspiracies and I was like, ‘Wow, they don’t leave a stone unturned!’ But it’s not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn’t write the book.”



Still, the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' hitmaker did provide the inspiration for the Scottish Fold that appears in then film.



Recalling one Christmas, Vaughn explained: "I’m running around the house and I hear a noise, and the kids had seen a Taylor Swift documentary ['Miss Americana'] and there was a Scottish Fold in that, and they’d persuaded my wife, Claudia [Schiffer], to get them the kitten for Christmas.



"It was bought without my permission and hidden from me.”