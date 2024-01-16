Sharon Osbourne declares she has no regrets over taking Ozempic

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sharon Osbourne insists she has no regrets about taking Ozempic.



The reality TV veteran, 71, lost 40lbs when she started injecting the weight loss drug that has become a hit with Hollywood stars looking to drop fat, and says she is glad she took it despite wanting to have a fuller figure again.



She told ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ show: “I don’t regret it. Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now.’



“The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really.”



Sharon added she wishes she could add 10 pounds back to her frame but has been unable to do so.



The former ‘Osbournes’ star admitted in May she took Ozempic jabs for four months in an effort to drop 30lbs, but was hit with horrible side effects.



She said on ‘The Talk’: “I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”



Six months later, Sharon revealed she weighed under 100lbs.



She told the Daily Mail about her current look: “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100lbs, and I don’t want to be.



“Be careful what you wish for.”



Sharon also warned against giving the weight-loss drug to teenagers as she thinks it’s “too easy” to abuse.



She added: “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous.



“I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42lbs and I can’t afford to lose any more.”



She also said her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 75, wasn’t a fan of her slimmer frame, adding on ‘Good Morning Britain’: “Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true.”