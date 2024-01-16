Mark Ronson says new Amy Winehouse biopic reminded him of his late friend's humour

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Mark Ronson says the script for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic reminded him of his late friend and collaborator's "whip-smart razor sense of humour."



The 'Valerie' hitmaker has defended director Sam Taylor-Johnson's new movie, 'Back to Black', about the late music icon - who died aged 27 in 2011 from alcohol poisoning - which stars Marisa Abela, 27, as Amy.



Speaking at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Barbara over the weekend, the 48-year-old studio wizard said: “The only thing I know about the film is I know Sam [Taylor-Johnson] quite well, and I read the script and I feel what it did really nicely was… I was reminded of [Winehouse’s] humour and it really caught that well.



“I think she just had this whip-smart razor sense of humour which is one of her many gifts and they got that very nice in the film. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”



Jack O’Connell plays Amy’s ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, with Eddie Marsan and Leslie Manville playing her dad and maternal grandmother, respectively.



There has been some criticism of the choice of actress to portray the 'Rehab' hitmaker, however, Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, disagrees.



The retired London taxi driver believes Marisa is the perfect candidate for the role, insisting it doesn't matter that they "don't look exactly alike."



Mitch, 73, told TMZ: "Marisa is Marisa and Amy is Amy ... so it's no big deal if they aren't mirror images. Marisa is a great choice for the role."



And he insists he's not worried that he and Eddie don't look alike, either.



He said: "There’s too much emphasis on looks, because there’s plenty of Hollywood examples of actors not looking like their real-life character."



Mitch previously explained that he's determined to remember the "amazing things" about her life, and that he wants his daughter to be remembered for her successes, rather than her off-stage troubles.



Mitch said: "There will be tears, without a doubt.



"Every year is difficult but of course 10 years on brings attention - which I understand but it brings it all back too. It’s hard to avoid being upset. In many ways we will never get over it, however long passes.



"But shortly afterwards, we will head somewhere for a meal and our focus will be on the amazing things about Amy’s life - her talent, her generosity and the love she showed us all.



"That’s become my mission, to make sure people think of Amy for all she gave the world and those around her, not just for her troubles with addiction.



"Of course we remember the big career highs, the awards, but my favourite memories are the smaller, more personal moments we shared."