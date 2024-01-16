Ariana DeBose wants to be seen as more than a 'one-trick pony'

Ariana DeBose wants to prove she is not a "one-trick pony."
The 32-year-old actress starred on Broadway before being cast as Anita in Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of classic musical 'West Side Story' but when asked if she had struggled to land non-musical roles since that she feels the "pressure" of trying to show producers that she has more to give.
She told TooFab: "I think the answer is, 'Yes, and ....' right? With these films you just named, 'Argylle', 'House of Spoils', 'Kraven', there have been directors who have been like, 'Yeah, you can do more. It's very clear you can do more.' But I still can feel the pressure of wanting to make it very clear that I have more to offer.
"That's not about proving myself, but it is about making it very clear that this is not a musical one-trick pony, this is someone who does enjoy challenging themselves and trying new things.
"I will take on the responsibility of doing the work to achieve that."
The Academy Award-winning actress is now starring in sci-fi thriller 'I.S.S' and explained that learning new stunts for the film was "tough" and she has ended up very sore during the filming process.
It was tough. It was fun. I think for about the first four \days, it was awesome, we were discovering new things and I was ice dancing through the air.
"And then about a week in, you get to the real, I'm sore, my abs hurt, I'm using every muscle in my body to try and achieve this illusion of weightlessness. And we all had different levels of physicality, right? So it was challenging for all of us. I have to say, I was very impressed with [costar Masha Mashkova]. Masha is just good at absolutely everything, brilliant actress and she was great in a harness."
