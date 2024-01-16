Kate Beckinsale mourning loss of beloved stepfather Roy Battersby

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kate Beckinsale has confirmed the passing of her beloved stepfather.



Television director Roy Battersby - who was behind the shows 'Between The Lines', 'Inspector Morse', 'Cracker' and 'A Touch of Frost'- was surrounded by family when he died aged 87 on January 10.



He was hospitalised in Los Angeles last month and suffered a "massive stroke."



The heartbroken actress posted to Instagram alongside a fan-made video of her stepdad: "I have no words yet. Thank you @katebeckinsale_slovakia2 for making this beautiful thing. I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost."



Roy had been dealt a double cancer blow last summer.



The 50-year-old British star was flooded with support after sharing a cryptic post of a black square on the social media app the day after his death.



The ‘Serendipity’ star sparked concern from her followers that he had died.



The post came after Kate revealed she was rushed to the hospital from the 2024 Golden Globes.



She had posted a photo of herself, still dressed in her awards show gown, in a ward eating while at Roy's bedside.



In December, Kate asked fans for prayers to support Roy as his health had been declining.



She said online: “We need a miracle. This week has taken an even scarier turn involving the health of my beloved stepdad, Roy, and we need every tiny scrap of love and magic in the hope he pulls through.”



Kate added that if people “would be kind enough to send healing energy his way” she would be “so grateful.”



She said: “I’d never forgive myself if I didn’t try every single thing and then would wonder for the rest of my life if that would have helped.”



Kate’s mum Judy Lowe married Roy on her 50th birthday in 1997 after the actress’ dad Richard Beckinsale died in March 1979 from a heart attack.