Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcome new addition... a rescue cow

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have welcomed a new addition to their family - a rescue cow.
The 'Role Play' star and her actor partner have added a new animal to their growing collection, Connie Cowstein.
Sharing a video of herself petting the cow on her Instagram Story, soundtracked by Morgan Wallen's 'Cowgirls', Kaley wrote: "Our girl Connie Cowstein."
The couple - who became parents to nine-month-old daughter Matilda in March 2023 - already have seven horses, Poker Face, Smooshy, Zaza, Thor, Santos, Zee-Yah and Bionetty, and four rescue dogs called Ruby, Opal, King and Blue.
And the 'Based On A True Story' star previously shared how her little girl had no choice but to like dogs.
She told PEOPLE: "Oh my God, she got thrown to the wolves literally.
"After she was born, I'm like, 'If this child doesn't like dogs, I might have to send her back. There's no choice. This is your life. This is it.' They have jumped on her. They have crawled across her. We have let them lick her, kiss her. Our pediatrician was like, 'It's okay.' So they love her so much."
Kaley, 32, and ‘Ozark’ actor Tom, 41, started dating in April 2022, and she previously gushed that it was “love at first sight”.
She told 'Extra': “We have the same management team. My manager actually took me as her guest to the ‘Ozark’ premiere, and I met him there.
“It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ It was very magical… It was perfect.”
