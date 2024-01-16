Jason Momoa insists he's only 'houseless' and not 'homeless' in wake of divorce

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jason Momoa has insisted he is only “houseless” – but not “homeless” – in the wake of his divorce from Lisa Bonet.



The ‘Aquaman’ actor, 44, settled his split from the 56-year-old actress last week, days after she filed for an end to their marriage.



He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ just after the divorce was finalised he had gone back to living “on the road”, but the actor, who has a net worth of $40 million, has now told People: “I’m just houseless. I’m not homeless.



“I have a nice trailer. Everyone’s like, ‘Jason Momoa’s homeless.’ I’m like, ‘Relax. I got a sleeping bag.’”



Jason added he is “excited” to buy a house “one day”, and referring to how people will be amazed when he settles down due to his love of travel, said they will say: “‘Jason Momoa bought a home…. he’s got a pillow now.’”



Opening up about how he has been traveling across the US while filming the upcoming docuseries ‘On the Roam’, Jason added: “I’m always in these weird places. It happens all the time.



“(People are) like, ‘What the hell are you doing in our hometown?’



“I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”



Jason is soon set to jet to New Zealand to film ‘Minecraft’, so won’t be putting down roots anytime soon.



His ex-wife Lisa requested joint physical and legal custody of their children Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, and she and Jason were separated for two years before she filed for a divorce.



Jason and the actress said on Instagram about their break-up: “We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.



“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”