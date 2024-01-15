228686
Entertainment  

All My Children star Alec Musser dead at 50

All My Children star dies

'All My Children' actor Alec Musser has died.

The actor - who was best known for playing Del Henry on the ABC soap opera from 2005-2007 - passed away at the age of 50, his fiancee Paige Press announced on Saturday.

Paige took to her Instagram Story to share several photos of Alec and wrote alongside one: "RIP to the love of my life.

"I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

She continued in the next slide: "Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy."

Alongside photos of the 'Desperate Housewives' actor with their pet dogs, she wrote: "Rue will never stop loving her dad.

"You were the best dog dad."

Paige then shared a photo of her hand, showing off her stunning engagement ring and vowed: "I am never taking off my ring. @alecmusser I love you forever."

Addressing Alec directly in another post, she wrote: "You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.(sic)"

Paige told TMZ her fiance passed away on Friday night at his home in Del Mar, California.

His uncle Robert also confirmed the news, but neither he nor Paige told the outlet any details about the circumstances surrounding his death or the exact cause.

Alec's 'Grown Ups' co-star Adam Sandler paid tribute to the actor on Instagram.

He wrote: “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Alec got his big break on 'All My Children' when he won the second season of reality TV competition 'I Wanna Be a Soap Star'.

His other acting credits included roles in 'Road to the Altar' and 'Rita Rocks' and he worked as a fitness model in his later years.

