Sharon Osbourne reveals why it's time to move home to the UK

Sharon Osbourne is becoming "scared" of life in the US.



The 71-year-old star has lived in Los Angeles for a number of years with her husband Ozzy, 75, but the pair recently announced plans to return home to the UK and she has now explained that she wants to come back because she is feeling more and more "jittery" living across the pond.



She told Yours magazine: "It's just time, I still feel very English - I've never felt American. More of my adult life has been spent there, but I've never acquired an American accent. I'm British and I want to come home. I look at the years and years I've lived in LA as being permanently on holiday. But America is changing, it's becoming more scary. Everywhere feels jittery right now, but the UK perhaps less so."



In recent years, Black Sabbath rocker has been battling Parkinson's disease and former 'X Factor' judge Sharon - who has Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and 38-year-old Jack with her husband as well as five grandchildren - is hoping that the move will "help" him in his health woes.



She said: "He's gone through terrible depressions. And, when you're not in a good state of mind, it's hard for the body to heal. It's not been easy watching someone you love go through such agony, physically. It's heartbreaking. You can't even put it into words. But he's getting there. His mental state is much improved.



"I think it will help him to be UK- based because, once he gets home and feels the love that's here for him, he'll find that very healing. And the grandchildren can come and visit. It's not like he's never going to see them again."