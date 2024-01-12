Keanu Reeves releasing novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Keanu Reeves is releasing a novel.



The 'John Wick' actor is collaborating with one of his favourite authors, China Miéville, on 'The Book of Elsewhere', which is inspired by his own 'BRZRKR' comic book series and he excited for fans' reactions.



In a pre-recorded video aired on 'Good Morning America', Keanu said: "The series tells a story of an immortal warrior's fight through the ages.



"I love the world of 'BRZRKR' so much that I wanted to explore it further and thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel.



"If you read it, I hope you love it."



The 'Speed' star was "thrilled" by China's ideas for the novel and felt "honoured" to work with him.



He said in a separate statement: “It was extraordinary to have the opportunity to collaborate on 'The Book of Elsewhere' with one of my favorite authors, China Miéville.



"China did exactly what I was hoping for – he came in with a clear architecture for the story and how he wanted to play with the world of 'BRZRKR', a world that I love so much. I was thrilled with his vision and feel honored to be a part of this collaborative process.”



And the 'Iron Council' author also had a great time collaborating with the "generous" star.



He said in his own statement: “Sometimes the greatest games are those you play with other people’s toys.



“It was an honour, a shock and a delight when Keanu invited me to play. But I could never have predicted how generous he’d be with toys he’s spent so long creating, how glad to experiment together, how open to true collaboration.



"I hope readers get to experience even a fraction of the pleasure reading 'The Book of Elsewhere' that I experienced in the writing – in the serious business of play.”



The 59-year-old actor released the first volume of -BRZRKR' - which he created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney - in November 2021. The second volume in the series was released in 2022 and the third volume was released in October 2023.



In 2021, it was announced that Netflix would develop a live-action film based on the comic book, which Keanu is attached to star in.



'The Book of Elsewhere' will be released on July 23.