Keanu Reeves releasing novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Keanu Reeves is releasing a novel.
The 'John Wick' actor is collaborating with one of his favourite authors, China Miéville, on 'The Book of Elsewhere', which is inspired by his own 'BRZRKR' comic book series and he excited for fans' reactions.
In a pre-recorded video aired on 'Good Morning America', Keanu said: "The series tells a story of an immortal warrior's fight through the ages.
"I love the world of 'BRZRKR' so much that I wanted to explore it further and thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel.
"If you read it, I hope you love it."
The 'Speed' star was "thrilled" by China's ideas for the novel and felt "honoured" to work with him.
He said in a separate statement: “It was extraordinary to have the opportunity to collaborate on 'The Book of Elsewhere' with one of my favorite authors, China Miéville.
"China did exactly what I was hoping for – he came in with a clear architecture for the story and how he wanted to play with the world of 'BRZRKR', a world that I love so much. I was thrilled with his vision and feel honored to be a part of this collaborative process.”
And the 'Iron Council' author also had a great time collaborating with the "generous" star.
He said in his own statement: “Sometimes the greatest games are those you play with other people’s toys.
“It was an honour, a shock and a delight when Keanu invited me to play. But I could never have predicted how generous he’d be with toys he’s spent so long creating, how glad to experiment together, how open to true collaboration.
"I hope readers get to experience even a fraction of the pleasure reading 'The Book of Elsewhere' that I experienced in the writing – in the serious business of play.”
The 59-year-old actor released the first volume of -BRZRKR' - which he created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney - in November 2021. The second volume in the series was released in 2022 and the third volume was released in October 2023.
In 2021, it was announced that Netflix would develop a live-action film based on the comic book, which Keanu is attached to star in.
'The Book of Elsewhere' will be released on July 23.
Keanu Reeves releasing novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Keanu to release novel
Keanu Reeves is releasing a novel.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
Fancy footwork
Special moment captured
Friday morning awesomeness- January 12, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence says wedding day was "awful"
- Freezing skiers rescuedWhistler - 7:48 am
- Margot taking screen breakEntertainment - 7:31 am
- Gomez to play RonstadtEntertainment - 7:25 am
- Keanu to release novelEntertainment - 7:24 am
- 28 Years Later on wayEntertainment - 7:22 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]