Cindy Morgan’s body found after roommate reported 'bad odour'

Cindy Morgan’s body was discovered after her “worried” roommate called 911 about a “bad odour” coming from the actress’ bedroom.



The ‘Caddyshack’ star’s passing was revealed on 6 January, and was found dead at her home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida aged 69.



Audio obtained by TMZ has now shown an unidentified woman called emergency services before the star was discovered and told them: “I just came out my room, and I smell a bad odour coming from the room.”



The roommate added to a 911 dispatcher she lives in a “shared apartment” and that one of her tenants was “MIA”.



She went on: “I’m not sure if she’s in there or not, but she lives with animals. … I’m just worried about my tenant because she don’t have no one.”



The woman also said she had not seen Cindy for days but could hear her dog and two cats making noises from inside the locked room.



Because their landlord was not available to deliver a key the roommate called 911.



She said: “All along there wasn’t any stench, but just now there’s this strong, bad odour. I’m just, like, worried.”



The roommate reportedly last saw Cindy alive on 19 December and knocked on her door 11 days later after coming home from a trip but got no response.



Law enforcement officials told TMZ Cindy died from “natural causes” and that foul play was not suspected.



The Chicago native was best known for her role as Lacey Underall in 1980’s ‘Caddyshack’, which also starred Chevy Chase, 80, and Bill Murray, 73, before taking a string of TV roles.



She also portrayed two characters in the 1982 version ‘Tron’ – Lora, a computer programmer, and her alter ego Yori.