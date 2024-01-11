Barbie, Only Murders in the Building lead People's Choice Award nominations

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'Barbie' and 'Only Murders in the Building' lead the nominations for this year's People's Choice Awards.



In the film categories, Greta Gerwig's Mattel blockbuster is up for eight prizes - including Movie of the Year and Comedy Movie of the Year - followed by its box office rival 'Oppenheimer', which scored six nods.



'Barbie' stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will go head-to-head in the Comedy Movie Star of the Year category, while each are respectively up for Male and Female Movie Star of the Year, and co-stars America Ferreira and Simu Liu - who will host the awards ceremony on 18 - are up for Movie Performance of the Year.



As well as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer', 'Fast X', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', '



Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film', 'The Little Mermaid', and 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' are all up for Movie of the Year.



Meanwhile, in the TV categories, 'Only Murders in the Building' leads with seven nominations, closely followed by 'Ted Lasso', 'The Morning Show' and 'The Last of Us', which each got six places on the shortlists.



As well as Movie of the Year, Taylor is up for four additional accolades in the music categories, with Nicki Minaj, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs also up for five awards each.



Simu was announced as host at the same time as the nominations were released and is "so grateful" to have got the job.



He said in a statement: “I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.



“It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”



The awards - which include a number of new categories this year, including Male Country Artist, Female Country Artist, Male Latin Artist, Female Latin Artist and Concert Tour - will broadcast live on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.



Voting for the People’s Choice Awards is now open until midnight Jan. 19 ET and fans worldwide can vote online at www.votepca.com.



