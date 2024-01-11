Victoria Beckham designs Mel B's wedding dress

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) has designed Mel B's wedding dress.



The Spice Girls star is tying the knot with fiance Rory McPhee and she has enlisted her former bandmate turned iconic fashion designer to help create the perfect bridal gown.



Speaking on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' this week, she said: "Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom's dress."



Scary Spice - whose real name is Melanie Brown - is keeping any further details close to her chest, but she did tease plans to have a few outfit changes for the nuptials.



Suggesting she wants at least three gowns for her big day, she added: "I don't think it would be fair to just have one [wedding dress].



"I'm going to really go for it. One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony, and then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit... I actually don't know!"



The couple are set to get married at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, with the ceremony coming two years after Rory proposed in October 2022.



Speaking on UK show 'Celebrity Gogglebox' at the time, she said: "He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you'.



"There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic."



The singer and TV star has found love with the hairdresser having spent 10 years married to second husband Stephen Belafonte - who has repeatedly denied her claims he was abusive - and she previously admitted it feels "foreign" to have such a "caring" partner by her side.



She told 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show': "He's a family friend, my cousin’s best friend. He has been a part of my family for many, many years. He was right there in plain sight.



"I didn't see him like that before and he is way younger than me. He was the person who I gave my first copy of my book to, to help me edit.



"He is the guy that makes me feel safe and knows everything about me, he knows my mum and my dad, even though he has passed. It was just normal."