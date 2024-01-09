228686
Sharon Osbourne can't be bothered to have sex with husband Ozzy anymore

Sharon Osbourne can’t be bothered to have sex with her husband Ozzy any longer.

The 71-year-old former X Factor judge, whose partner of more than 40 years has been treated for sex addiction and rocked their marriage with a string of affairs, admitted she asks “Do we have to?” if he asks to get intimate.

She was quoted by the Daily Star saying: “There's nothing (Ozzy) is not addicted to.

“I mean, that’s his personality.”

When asked if she still has sex with Ozzy, she added: “It’s like: ‘Oh, do we have to? Really?’”

Sharon also referred to how she “looked like Cyclops” after having plastic surgery.

She said: “That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops.

“I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skew-whiff.

“And then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”

Ozzy’s affairs have included flings with his hairstylist, two masseuses, a Russian teenager and a cook.

Sharon’s comments come after she and Ozzy pleaded with their daughter Kelly, 39, not to have plastic surgery when she hits 40.

The reality TV veteran revealed her desire to start getting cosmetics done on a festive episode of ‘The Osbournes Podcast’.

She said: “I think I’ve decided what I want for Christmas.

Sharon sighed: “Oh, here we go,” before Kelly added as she patted her neck with both hands: “Plastic surgery.”

Shocked Ozzy exclaimed: “Kelly. Don’t! Don’t start”, while Sharon shook her head and said: “Too early.”

Ozzy – who is battling agony from a string of back surgeries and dealing with a rare form of Parkinson’s – also warned about ageing: “It goes by so quickly. And suddenly you’re 75 and you say, ‘How did I get here?’”

