Taylor Swift's cat twice as rich as her NFL star boyfriend

Photo: BANG Showbiz

Taylor Swift’s cat is said to be richer than her boyfriend.



The ‘Bad Blood’ singer, 34, has been dating NFL star Travis Kelce, also 34, since last year, and he’s got a net worth of $40 million.



A Forbes-style list of the world’s wealthiest pets compiled by the website AllAboutCats.com claims Taylor’s cat Olivia Benson, who the singer adopted in 2014, has about double his fortune – and is one of the world’s richest felines, with an estimated net worth of $97 million.



The outlet says the cat “earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos.”



Named after Mariska Hargitay’s ‘Law and Order: SVU’ character, the cat is also said to have “crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”



Taylor, who is worth $740 million according to Forbes, has had her cat appear in her ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Me!’ music videos, as well as in various commercials, including one for Diet Coke in 2014.



Taylor owns another cat, Benjamin Button, named after Brad Pitt’s character in the 2008 film ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ – but he didn’t make the pets rich list.



She said about wanting more pets on ‘Live with Kelly and Michael’: “Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying, ‘Is cats, cat lady?’



“Two cats is cats, and there’s more than one. And they’re like, ‘No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party.’”



Second on the league table of world’s richest pets was Oprah Winfrey‘s dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke, which have an estimated fortune of $30 million.



The late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette is also high in the rankings with a fortune of $13 million, while the late actress Betty White’s dog Pontiac is said to worth $5 million.



Tied at $1.5 million each were Instagram-famous dogs Doug The Pug, Tucker and Marutaro.