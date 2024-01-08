Leonardo DiCaprio accepts 'complete loss' of privacy as price of acting career

Leonardo DiCaprio has accepted and adapted to the “complete loss” of his private life.
The 49-year-old ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ actor was recently slammed for his habit of dating women in their early to mid-20s, and is now with 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.
He told The Observer newspaper when asked if he gets bothered by press interest in his personal life: “I got the one opportunity doing ‘This Boy’s Life’ with Robert De Niro I watched his work, realised the calibre of actor that he was and said to myself: ‘I will never squander this opportunity.’
“So since then, a lot of other stuff comes hand in hand with that. The complete loss of your private life.
“And you know what, a lot of people have to deal with a lot harsher things than having their private life be public knowledge.
“That’s just one of the by-products. I feel too lucky to do what I do to sit here and complain about it.
“It’s just one of the things you have to accept and you adapt.”
Leonardo played the abused son of Robert De Niro’s character in 1993’s ‘This Boy’s Life’ and won the best actor Oscar for his role in ‘The Revenant’ in 2016.
He added about his struggle to get to the pinnacle of his acting career: “I got into this industry at a very young age. I felt incredibly compelled to do this.
“And the irony is that I was born and raised in Hollywood. People think: ‘Oh, OK, just add water’, right?
“But I tried to become an actor multiple times and I got rejected. And at 12 or 13 years old, one of those agents said: ‘OK, we’ll give you a shot.’
“Since then, it’s felt like winning the lottery. And to be honest, I would have been happy doing any sort of acting jobs – commercials, television.”
