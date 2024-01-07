2-year-old son of David Foster wows with drumming talents in viral video

Photo: The Canadian Press The two-year-old son of Canadian musician David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee is lighting up the internet with his musical talents. Foster and McPhee attend the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The two-year-old son of famed Canadian producer David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee is lighting up the internet with his musical talents.

In a video posted to TikTok by McPhee and Instagram by Foster, the pair’s son is seen playing an impressive drum solo alongside a recording of Michael Jackson’s song “Rock with You.”

Foster is seen in the video seated watching his son, bopping his head along to the beat while the two-year-old rocks out on a mini drum set complete with his name, Rennie Foster, splashed across the bass drum.

McPhee’s video included the caption “my 2 year old baby is a genius.”

Foster, the 74-year-old musician and composer, is a 16-time Grammy winner who was born in Victoria. He married McPhee, a 39-year-old singer and actress who was the runner-up in the 2006 season of American Idol, in 2019.

Celebrities like Kristin Chenoweth, Questlove, Nicole Sherzinger, Joey McIntyre, Sharon Stone, Debra Messing, Charlie Puth and others took to the video comments to hype up the young drummer.