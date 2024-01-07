Caddyshack actress Cindy Morgan dead at 69

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Cindy Morgan has died.



The body of the actress - who was best known for her roles as Lacey Underall in 'Caddyshack' and Yori in 'Tron' - was found at her home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, on 30 December after her roommate called the police.



The unnamed woman had just returned home after being away for the Christmas holidays and when she knocked on Cindy's door, she received no response but noted there was a "foul odour" coming from the bedroom, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office's public information department told People magazine.



No foul play is suspected and the former 'Falcon Crest' actress is believed to have died of natural causes at the age of 69 some time before cops discovered her body.



She was last seen alive on 19 December.



Cindy was born in Chicago and worked as a weather forecaster and DJ before pursuing an acting career, moving to Los Angeles in 1978, where her first job was in commercials for Irish Spring, becoming known as the Irish Spring girl.



Her first film role came in 1979's 'Up Yours' and she then landed a part in 'Caddyshack' opposite the likes of Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight.



A few years later, she shared the screen with Jeff Bridges in sci-fi classic 'Tron', and she also played Gabrielle Short and Lori Chapman in long-running soap opera 'Falcon Crest'.



Her other TV and film credits in the 80s and 90s included 'CHiPs', 'The Love Boat', 'Matlock', 'Hunter', The Larry Sanders Show', 'Galaxis', 'Dead Weekend' and 'Out There'.