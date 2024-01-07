Cindy Morgan has died.
The body of the actress - who was best known for her roles as Lacey Underall in 'Caddyshack' and Yori in 'Tron' - was found at her home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, on 30 December after her roommate called the police.
The unnamed woman had just returned home after being away for the Christmas holidays and when she knocked on Cindy's door, she received no response but noted there was a "foul odour" coming from the bedroom, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office's public information department told People magazine.
No foul play is suspected and the former 'Falcon Crest' actress is believed to have died of natural causes at the age of 69 some time before cops discovered her body.
She was last seen alive on 19 December.
Cindy was born in Chicago and worked as a weather forecaster and DJ before pursuing an acting career, moving to Los Angeles in 1978, where her first job was in commercials for Irish Spring, becoming known as the Irish Spring girl.
Her first film role came in 1979's 'Up Yours' and she then landed a part in 'Caddyshack' opposite the likes of Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight.
A few years later, she shared the screen with Jeff Bridges in sci-fi classic 'Tron', and she also played Gabrielle Short and Lori Chapman in long-running soap opera 'Falcon Crest'.
Her other TV and film credits in the 80s and 90s included 'CHiPs', 'The Love Boat', 'Matlock', 'Hunter', The Larry Sanders Show', 'Galaxis', 'Dead Weekend' and 'Out There'.
Caddyshack actress Cindy Morgan dead at 69
Caddyshack actress dies
Cindy Morgan has died.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Canadian died in bus crash New York - 8:21 am
- Graves claimed by river Nova Scotia - 7:56 am
- Honda EV plant in Canada?Ontario - 7:34 am
- Caddyshack actress diesEntertainment - 6:46 am
- Canucks content at GlobesEntertainment - 6:41 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]