Penelope Cruz eyes a 'fun' superhero movie

Penelope Cruz's kids want her to star in a superhero movie.

The 49-year-old actress - who has Leo, 12, and Luna, ten, with her husband Javier Bardem - has revealed that she'd love to appear in a superhero movie one day.

The brunette beauty told Variety: "If it’s something interesting, why not? It’s fun.

"As you could imagine, that’s what my kids ask me sometimes, ‘Are you ever going to do that, mom?’ Because I’ve done so much drama and so many films I can’t show to them yet."

Penelope is also keen to make a musical movie, and she's already looking forward to the challenge.

The actress shared: "I’m going to do one soon, I think.

"I was very fortunate to do ‘Nine’ with Rob Marshall. I had an incredible time. It forced me to go back to dancing to five hours a day. We’re planning something that makes me very happy."

Penelope has worked with her husband Javier at various points in her career - but she doesn't want to work with the award-winning actor "all of the time".

The acclaimed actress and Javier - who have been married since 2010 - worked together on the drama movie 'Everybody Knows' - but Penelope previously insisted that they'll only collaborate "when it makes perfect sense".

Speaking to Collider, Penelope explained: "There is a lot of trust and there is a similar way of working, so of course, it's a great experience.

"But it's not something we want to do, all of the time, even if it's more convenient. We'll only do it when it makes perfect sense, like in this piece or 'Loving Pablo'."

