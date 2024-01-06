Michael Bolton undergoes surgery on a brain tumor

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Michael Bolton has undergone surgery on a brain tumor.



The 70-year-old singer has taken to Facebook to reveal that he was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and will be taking a break from performing while he recovers from surgery.



Michael wrote: "I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year!



"I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."



Michael revealed that he plans to focus on his recovery over the "next couple of months".



The veteran music star also thanked his fans for the support they've shown him over the years, admitting that he's "beyond grateful for all the love".



His Facebook post continued: "For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.



"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB (sic)"