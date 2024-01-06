228783
Gerard Butler to star in live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon

Gerard Butler is set to star in the live-action remake of 'How to Train Your Dragon'.

The 54-year-old actor voiced the role of Stoick the Vast in the DreamWorks Animation trilogy and will reprise the part for the upcoming movie from original co-director Dean DeBlois.

Mason Thames and Nico Parker will play Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel in the original) and Astrid (originally played by America Ferrera).

The movie currently has a June 13, 2025 release date.

The animated 'How To Train Your Dragon' trilogy was based on the books by Cressida Cowell.

The series was set in Berk, a mythical Viking village, and tells the story of Hiccup, a teen wishing to become a dragon slayer like the other Vikings. He injures a rare Night Fury dragon but is unable to bring himself to kill it.

He instead helps and befriends the dragon Toothless, and discovers that things are not exactly as they seem in the conflict between Vikings and dragons.

Marc Platt is producing the live action movie via Marc Platt Productions alongside Adam Siegel, president.

Lexi Barta is overseeing for Universal.

