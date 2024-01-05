Paramore's future remains unknown as they pull out of Los Angeles gig

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Paramore have further fuelled speculation about their future as a band after cancelling a performance next week.



The pop rock trio - comprising Hayley Williams, 35, Zac Farro, 33, and Taylor York, 34 - will no longer perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert in Los Angeles on January 13.



A social media statement on the band's Instagram Story read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13. The band apologises for any inconvenience.”



The 'Still Into You' band already concerned fans when they wiped their social media profiles clean and took their official website offline.



Only Hayley has stripped her personal accounts and website.



In a recent interview with Uproxx, Paramore admitted there is a "level of uncertainty" about their future.



Hayley said: “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.”



Zac added: “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”



The 'Misery Business' rockers were forced to cancel a bunch of shows on their North American tour after singer Hayley suffered a lung infection, but she confirmed they had been making new music.



The band shared studio photos with their Instagram followers, and Hayley said on Discord: "We’ve been off the road for a couple weeks now… mainly in LA.



"Thankfully got some downtime but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville.”



The trio were keen to "get back to making things" after releasing their sixth album 'This Is Why' earlier this year.



She added: "Zac, Taylor, and I just want to get back to making things. We’ve been craving that for a while now.



"Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process.”



Paramore are due to support Taylor Swift when her 'Eras Tour' hits Europe in 2024.