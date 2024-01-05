Billy Joel touring with Stevie Nicks and Sting

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Billy Joel is touring with Stevie Nicks and Sting.



The Piano Man is hitting the road in 2024 to play a series of shows across North America and he will be co-headlining a number of the dates with Fleetwood Mac star Stevie including stops in Arlington, Texas and Chicago, Illinois in March and June respectively while he'll perform alongside Sting in Tampa, Florida in February as well as in San Diego, California in April and in St. Louis, Missouri in September.



Billy's tour runs from January until September and also includes also includes a jaunt to the UK where Billy will perform in Cardiff, Wales on August 9 at the Principality Stadium alongside special guest Chris Isaak.



The dates will run alongside his final shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden venue where he is winding up his long-running residency.



The music legend is set to wrap the record-breaking stint, which first began back in January 2014, on July 25, 2024.



He previously told reporters he was "kind of flabbergasted" that his residency has "lasted as long" as it has.



He said: “My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows… all right already!”



The only major disruption came during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was forced to take an 18-month break from the stage.



Representatives for Madison Square Garden hailed Billy's "extraordinary talent" and insisted he will "always" have a home at the venue.



Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Entertainment James Dolan said: "Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history – not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall



"150 sold out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy’s extraordinary talent, beloved catalog, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance.”