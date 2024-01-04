'I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated': Iggy Azalea abandons new album

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Iggy Azalea has scrapped her new album because she hasn't got the "urge" to finish it.



The 'Fancy' hitmaker is "sorry" to have to let her fans down but she has fallen in love with her "design and creative" work - which she is set to reveal to the world - and no longer feels the desire to write songs.



Iggy, 33, also denied claims she was "bullied away from music".



In a lengthy X (Twitter) post, she shared: "This is gonna be long….



so only bother reading if you love me.



(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned.)



"I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative and seeing my ideas come to life.



For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world.



"I know a lot of people have this idea that I was “bullied away from music” and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything!



In fact, I’m too stubborn.



I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits. (sic)"



She continued: "In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing.



To many of you that’s no shock to read.



It shows in my work. Haha!



Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that. (sic)"



The OnlyFans creator then dealt the blow: "That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album.



It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project and in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it.



I feel really happy and passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me."



The rapper – who has three-year-old son Onyx with ex Playboi Carti - admitted that stepping away from music is "best for me" and that it's "more important I don't let myself down".



She wrote: "Cant wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating and hoping you’ll see my quirk and humor in anything I touch!



"I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated -



I’m sorry to let you down.



But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down.



I hope youll understand.



"Talk soon! I Love you (sic)"



Iggy's last studio album was 2021's 'The End of an Era'.