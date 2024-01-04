Christina Aguilera hit with the flu, forcing her to postpone two Vegas concerts

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Christina Aguilera has come down with the flu and cancelled her weekend Las Vegas residency shows.



After the epic opening of her spectacular show at Voltaire at The Venetian at the end of last year, the pop idol has been forced to postpone her planned concerts this Friday (05.01.24) and Saturday (06.01.24).



A statement from the 'Genie In A Bottle' hitmaker posted by the club read: “After welcoming all of you to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a new year flu!!! I’m sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest — and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks. I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all of the support and love after opening weekend see you soon.”



It's not just the performer who has come down with the flu.



Voltaire creator Michael Gruber told Review Journal: “Everybody is getting the flu … And she’s not the first one to have it.



“Other artists and staff have had it, and there’s nothing you can do.”



Those with tickets who cannot make the rescheduled dates will be offered full refunds.



The 43-year-old singer is next due to hit the Voltaire stage on February 2, with the run wrapping on March 2.



Ahead of her New Year's Eve (31.12.23) gig, Christina gushed: "Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter. I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm. Cheers to the magical moments we’ll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead."



The 15-song setlist includes all her hits and a few covers with the star rocking several glam outfit changes.



Christina first announced her residency in October.



At the time, the 'Fighter' hitmaker promised that she'd create something unique for her fans.



She said in a statement: "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before."